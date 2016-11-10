FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy PM Renzi to meet Chinese president on Nov. 16: government source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 10 months ago

Italy PM Renzi to meet Chinese president on Nov. 16: government source

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a rally in downtown Rome, Italy October 29, 2016.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Sardinia on Nov. 16, a source at Renzi's office said on Thursday.

The source did not say what the leaders, who met during a G20 summit in China in September, would discuss.

Renzi visited the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba while in China for the G20. Company founder Jack Ma visited Rome in April, when he said he wanted to boost Italian wine sales on the network 10-fold.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.