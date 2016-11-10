Italy PM Renzi to meet Chinese president on Nov. 16: government source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Sardinia on Nov. 16, a source at Renzi's office said on Thursday.

The source did not say what the leaders, who met during a G20 summit in China in September, would discuss.

Renzi visited the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba while in China for the G20. Company founder Jack Ma visited Rome in April, when he said he wanted to boost Italian wine sales on the network 10-fold.