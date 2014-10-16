FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese PM says intellectual property rights must be protected
October 16, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese PM says intellectual property rights must be protected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves next to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as he arrives for a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Thursday that the only way to ensure future technological innovation is by protecting intellectual property rights, touching on an issue important to Western countries concerned about counterfeit goods.

“We must protect intellectual property rights,” Li said in a speech at a Milan university before attending a Europe-Asia summit. “I‘m convinced that it will make the future more prosperous for science and technology.”

China has often come under fire from Western countries for not doing enough to protect intellectual property rights and fight counterfeiting. Li spoke alongside Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, with whom he signed 8 billion euros in commercial agreements on Tuesday.

Reporting by Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
