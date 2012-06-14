Police clash with crowds as Monti meets Hollande

ROME (Reuters) - Italians protesting against the government’s austerity policies clashed with police outside the lower house of parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Mario Monti met French President Francois Hollande in the building next door.

Police shoved and clubbed a small group of protesters who broke away from the main demonstration to try to breach a cordon and reach the front door of parliament.

The main crowd - a few hundred-strong - waved labor union flags and kicked soccer balls at the riot police.

“Sometimes we feel there is a complete divide between what is discussed in the rooms of the government and parliament and the real problems of normal people,” Maurizio Landini, secretary general of the largest metal workers’ union, told Reuters before the clashes broke out.

Monti took over a government of technocrats in November with a brief to try to head off a disastrous default on Italy’s huge debts. To restore investor confidence, he immediately passed a tax-laden austerity package that has hurt his popularity.

As he met Hollande on Thursday, Italian benchmark bond yields held above 6 percent, making it more expensive for Rome to service its debt at a time when the country is grappling with a steep recession that began a year ago.

Both leaders have a series of international meetings ahead of them that are supposed to map out the future of the euro zone, including a June 28-29 European Union summit.