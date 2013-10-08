Divers find body thought to be missing waiter in Concordia wreck

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Divers searching the wreckage of the Costa Concordia cruise ship on Tuesday found remains of a body thought to be one of the two missing victims, Italian officials said.

The body was believed to be that of Russel Rebello, an Indian who worked as a waiter on the liner that capsized after it hit rocks off the Italian island of Giglio in January 2012, killing 32 people.

The only other person still missing is Italian passenger Maria Grazia Trecarichi.

The ship was hauled upright last month, giving divers access to parts that had been submerged.

Rebello’s family have told of how the 33-year-old Mumbai native stayed on the ship to help evacuate others.

“I have been waiting for this news for 21 months... We hope that the other lady will immediately be found,” said Rebello’s brother Kevin.

The ship’s captain, Francesco Schettino, is on trial for his role in the disaster and is accused of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship. His lawyers argue he was not the only person to blame for the accident.

The ship is due to be towed away from the Mediterranean holiday island next spring and broken up into scrap.