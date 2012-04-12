FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Concordia salvage to begin in May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 12, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

Costa Concordia salvage to begin in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil tanker Magic Duba (R) and oil recovery sea platform Meloria (C) are seen during the extraction of fuel from the wreck of cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

GIGLIO, Italy (Reuters) - The salvage operation to move the capsized Costa Concordia away from the island of Giglio, where it ran aground three months ago, will begin next month, an official said on Thursday.

Civil Protection official Fabrizio Curcio told reporters at a conference on the island that he expected contracts to be signed by the end of April and the operation to begin in mid-May.

Sources close to the operation said two consortia were on the short list to carry out the salvage work. One was composed of Smit Salvage of the Netherlands and Italy’s Neri and the other by Titan Salvage of the United States and Micoperi of Greece.

The ship, owned by Carnival Corp & Plc, capsized off the Tuscan island after hitting rocks on January 13. At least 30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.

The operation to pump more than 2,300 metric tons (2535.3 tons) of fuel out of the vessel was completed last month.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.