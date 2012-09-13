FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

Italy employers express concern about uncertain 2013 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The head of the powerful employers lobby Confindustria on Thursday expressed concern about the uncertain outcome of an election next year and said he hoped the poll would not add to the problems of Italy’s economy.

“Next year’s elections are a question mark right now,” he said in presenting Confindustria’s latest economic forecasts.

“I hope the results of next year’s elections do not add more problems. The forecast for a recovery in spring is linked to economic calculations, including the reduction of the debt,” he told reporters.

Italy has been mired in recession since the middle of last year. The slump has been accentuated by austerity measures adopted by Prime Minister Mario Monti’s technocrat government aimed at reining in public finances and preventing a debt crisis.

Luca Paolazzi, the head Confindustria’s research unit, said the national elections could introduce an element of uncertainty and “could lead to postponement of decisions on spending and investments.”

Reporting Stefano Bernabei, writing by Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody

