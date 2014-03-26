Italy consumer confidence jumps after Renzi takes over

ROME (Reuters) - Italian consumer confidence leapt to its highest level in almost three years in March in the first survey taken since Prime Minister Matteo Renzi took power last month promising tax cuts and reforms to revive the economy.

National statistics bureau ISTAT’s headline consumer morale index rose to 101.7 in March, the highest reading since June 2011, from 97.7 in February, far exceeding the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 16 analysts of 98.4.

“The increase is based on a very strong increase in future expectations for economic growth,” an ISTAT spokesman said. The survey of about 2,000 people was conducted during the first half of the month, when Renzi announced sweeping tax cuts.

A sub-index on the economic outlook rose to 105.5 versus 99.1 in February, and an index measuring general sentiment on the economy rose to 107.6 from 96.9.

In the fourth quarter, Italy pulled out of its longest post-war recession with a timid 0.1 increase in output fuelled by rising exports. But consumer spending has yet to recover as unemployment hovers at its highest level since the 1970s.

Renzi’s reforms include an income-tax reduction for lower earners that he says will put an extra 80 euros ($110) per month into the pockets of workers who make up to 1,500 euros per month.

“The promised cuts for 10 million taxpayers have fuelled household optimism,” Paolo Mameli, senior economist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, said in a research note.

“If the cuts are made as has been promised by the end of May, it’s a good bet that there will be a significant bounce in consumer spending at mid-year.”

EUROPEAN VOTE

Renzi, 39, became Italy’s youngest-ever leader in February after he pushed out his rival Enrico Letta in a party coup, and now he heads the same unwieldy coalition of political rivals that emerged from last year’s deadlocked election.

In just two months time, Renzi’s Democratic Party will face a crucial test in the vote to renew the European Parliament, and a strong showing is vital if he hopes to execute the painful changes past prime ministers have failed to make.

Already Renzi has called a confidence vote to push through a bill that aims to eliminate provincial governments.

“Reducing political costs is a pre-requisite for being able to hand back 80 euros (per month) to citizens,” Renzi said on Wednesday during an anti-mafia rally in southern Italy.

He has also pledged a swift repayment of tens of billions of euros in debt arrears owed by the public sector to private companies and heavy investment in schools, all to be funded by extra borrowing and a wide range of spending cuts that have yet to be clarified.

ISTAT cautioned that a change in survey collection methods done in June 2013, which resulted in a marked increase in the index level, skewed comparisons to levels reached before the revision.

Consumer spending has long been the main weakness of the Italian economy, which has been among the most sluggish in the euro zone for more than a decade. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros)