Italian governor under investigation over Expo job contracts

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are investigating the governor of Lombardy on suspicion that he helped two people get jobs linked to a world fair in Milan next year, the region said on Monday.

Police had notified Roberto Maroni, a prominent member of the pro-autonomy Northern League party, about the investigation into abuse of power and he was ready to cooperate with prosecutors, it said.

Maroni said in a statement that “to his knowledge everything has been done in a regular, transparent and legitimate way”.

Earlier investigations have already led to the arrest of seven people over alleged attempts to influence public tenders for the Expo 2015 fair, which Italy hopes will attract 20 million visitors and help bolster a feeble economic recovery.

In May, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi brought in the head of Italy’s anti-bribery authority to salvage preparations for the fair.

The Lombardy region statement said allegations against Maroni relate to two term work contracts with local companies, Expo 2015 and Eupolis.

In a document seen by Reuters, prosecutors allege Maroni exerted undue pressure on the two companies to hire two female associates.

Maroni has been governor of Lombardy, Italy’s wealthiest region, since February 2013.

The chief of Maroni’s cabinet is also under investigation in the same probe, the prosecutor’s document said.

Expo 2015, which will run in Milan for six months from next May and could generate around 10 billion euros, will feature more than 140 participating countries around the main exhibition theme of nutrition.

Italy has long struggled to control rampant corruption and was ranked 69 out of 177 countries in Transparency International’s index of world corruption last year.