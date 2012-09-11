Second shooting in Milan after mafia-style killings

MILAN (Reuters) - The occupants of an Audi car opened fire on the driver of a Ford Focus in a street in the north of Milan on Tuesday, police said, less than 24 hours after a mafia-style execution unusual in Italy’s financial capital.

Witnesses at the scene told police the people in the car could have been foreigners, possibly South Americans. Police said it was unlikely anyone had been hurt.

On Monday, masked bikers shot dead an Italian entrepreneur and his girlfriend at close range.

Massimiliano Spelta, a 43-year-old former owner of a pharmaceutical company, was approached by two men on a scooter and shot with five bullets as he walked down a street in central Milan, an Italian police official said.

His 21-year-old Dominican partner was gunned down as she attempted to escape holding her 18-month-old daughter, the only one to survive the attack. Both the killer and the driver of the scooter wore helmets that covered their faces.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, the police official said.

Police said they had found 47 grams of cocaine in the slain couple’s apartment.

Organized crime in Italy has long been associated with Sicily, Naples, Calabria and other poorer regions in the south.

But over the past few years the tentacles of the mafia have reached Italy’s prosperous north, where a Calabria-based organization known as ‘Ndrangheta has become active.