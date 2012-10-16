FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain aid request would be good for Europe: Italy Treasury official
#Business News
October 16, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Spain aid request would be good for Europe: Italy Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A request by Spain for help to lower its borrowing costs would be welcomed by markets and would be good for the euro zone but Italy would not necessarily follow suit, the head of Italy’s debt management said on Tuesday.

Maria Cannata said in a television interview with Sky Italia that from a financial point of view Italy’s current 10-year bond yields of almost 5 percent could be maintained indefinitely, noting that the level was low by historical standards.

“The market would interpret it positively,” Cannata said when asked about the prospect of Spain requesting help from the euro zone bail out mechanisms.

“I think that in the medium term it would be positive for all of Europe, including us,” she said, adding that there was “absolutely not” an automatic connection between a Spanish request for aid and a similar move by Italy. (Reporting by Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
