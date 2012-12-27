Italy's 6-month borrowing costs edge up in first auction for 2013

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs on six-month bills edged slightly up at an auction on Thursday, few days after the outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he may join the election race to lead a reform-minded centrist alliance.

A twitter message from Monti on Wednesday about his intentions to “rise to politics” provoked harsh comments by centre-right supporters of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, hinting to a bitter election campaign ahead.

On Thursday, the treasury issued the targeted 8.5 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of six-month bills, paying a yield of 0.949 percent, slightly up from 0.919 percent at a similar auction one month ago, at the highest level since October.

At the same time, Rome sold top-planned 3.25 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon bonds at a yield of 1.884 percent, down from 1.923 percent in November.

Heavy redemptions and expectations U.S. lawmakers will avoid major fiscal tightening next year helped Rome issue all it wanted in bills and bonds at the first debt auction to be settled in 2013.

($1 = 0.7563 euros)