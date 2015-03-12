DBRS agency sees Italy reform progress ahead of ratings review

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s political situation seems to have stabilized and it is making progress with structural reforms, the Toronto-based ratings agency DBRS said on Thursday ahead of a review of the country’s ratings later this month.

In addition, Italy’s ratings will be supported by the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying program, Giacomo Barisone, the head of DBRS’s Italy desk told Reuters in an interview.

The agency’s cautiously upbeat assessment reduces the risk that it could become more expensive for Italian banks to use the country’s sovereign bonds as collateral to obtain financing from the ECB.

This is because DBRS, which rates Italy’s sovereign debt A low with a negative trend, is the only one of the four international ratings agencies which gives Rome an A rating.

If it cut this at a March 27 review, banks would have to pay more to use Italian government bonds as collateral for ECB loans. Alternatively, DBRS could withdraw its negative outlook on Italy and put its rating on a stable trend.

Barisone said Italy’s recent approval of labor reforms would give the country’s companies the flexibility needed to innovate and improve productivity in the medium term.

“DBRS is moderately optimistic on Italian reforms,” he said.

Barisone noted that Italy’s political situation appeared to have stabilized following the election last month of a new head of state, and this enabled Matteo Renzi’s government to continue to focus on much-needed reforms.

“The government has certainly made progress to push forward reform of the electoral system and political institutions,” he said. “Once they are implemented, these should allow increased political stability and more efficient legislative processes.”

Renzi is trying to reduce the size and powers of the upper house Senate, but this constitutional reform is still moving slowly through parliament and will probably require a public referendum before it becomes effective.

This is not expected before next year at the earliest.

More immediately, Barisone said the ECB’s so-called “quantitative easing” bond-buying program which was launched this month “represents an important element of support for (Italy‘s) sovereign rating.”