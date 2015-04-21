Italy should use low rates to cut debt, central bank says

A bicycle is parked in front of a Bank of Italy sign in Rome October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy criticized on Tuesday a government plan to keep its 2015 budget deficit at 2.6 percent of national output instead of taking advantage of record low interest rates to reduce it to 2.5 percent.

The government said it would use the extra 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for expansionary measures, without giving further details.

“It would be better to use better than expected public finance prospects, due entirely to lower debt servicing costs, to accelerate the consolidation of public finances,” BoI deputy director general Luigi Signorini told a parliamentary panel.

He also said the government’s figures for 2015-16 presented in its financial planning document (DEF) earlier this month were “plausible, even if not without short-term risks”.

The DEF sees growth at 0.7 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2016, following three consecutive years of economic contraction.

However, Signorini said a great deal of the growth forecast this year and next should be attributed to the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program known as quantitative easing, rather than to internal reform efforts.

The QE program alone could boost Italian growth by a total of 1.4 percentage points in 2015-2016, he said, while government tax cuts could help growth by a further 0.3 percentage points over the two years.

Italy has been the euro zone’s most sluggish economy over the last two decades, and the International Monetary Fund forecast this month that it would continue to post the lowest growth in the region in the 2015-2020 period.

Signorini said if signs of a fledgling economic recovery in Italy consolidate and continue, the government should re-focus its efforts on lowering a public debt mountain which is second only to Greece’s as a proportion of national output.

Only by substantially lowering a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 132 percent can Italy safeguard itself against “possible changes in the mood of the markets which cannot be ruled out and hit public finances all the harder the more fragile they are,” he said.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)