Italy deficit risks missing EU ceiling this year - source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s deficit is on track to come in at 3.1 percent of output this year, but the government is committed to do what it takes to make sure it does not exceed the European Union’s 3 percent ceiling, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The public finances projection presumes that the planned increase in value-added tax, scheduled for October 1, will not be averted, though Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government has said it is trying to find funding to cancel it.

Italy this year came off a list of countries under special EU surveillance for allowing the deficit to go beyond the limit, and Italy’s official goal is to have a 2.9 percent deficit to GDP ratio in 2013.