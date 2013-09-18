FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy deficit risks missing EU ceiling this year - source
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Italy deficit risks missing EU ceiling this year - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s deficit is on track to come in at 3.1 percent of output this year, but the government is committed to do what it takes to make sure it does not exceed the European Union’s 3 percent ceiling, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The public finances projection presumes that the planned increase in value-added tax, scheduled for October 1, will not be averted, though Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government has said it is trying to find funding to cancel it.

Italy this year came off a list of countries under special EU surveillance for allowing the deficit to go beyond the limit, and Italy’s official goal is to have a 2.9 percent deficit to GDP ratio in 2013.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.