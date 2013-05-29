FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn says Italy has little room for maneuver on deficit
May 29, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

EU's Rehn says Italy has little room for maneuver on deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn addresses a news conference in Brussels May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s decision to suspend payment of a property tax allows little room to maneuver for it to keep the 2013 deficit below the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of output, Monetary and Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

Rehn’s comments follow the EU’s removal of Italy from special surveillance for having exceeded the 3 percent ceiling in previous years earlier in the day.

“Italy has a very little margin to keep the deficit below 3 percent after the new government took some taxation decisions,” Rehn said in a press conference. The property levy suspension is the only major tax decision the month-old government has made.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Steve Scherer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
