Four divers drown in Italian caving accident

ROME (Reuters) - Four divers were killed on Saturday while exploring an underwater cave system at Palinuro near Salerno in southern Italy, authorities said.

The four, three men and a woman, were part of a larger group of divers exploring a site known as the Cave of Blood, due to the red color of its walls, when they apparently became disoriented.

“We have already questioned the survivors of this tragedy but it’s still too early to say exactly what happened,” Andrea Agostinelli, an official with the regional Salerno coastguard, told SkyTG24 television.

In a separate incident, another diver died off the island of Capri, near Naples, Italian media reported.