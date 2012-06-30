FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four divers drown in Italian caving accident
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2012 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

Four divers drown in Italian caving accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Four divers were killed on Saturday while exploring an underwater cave system at Palinuro near Salerno in southern Italy, authorities said.

The four, three men and a woman, were part of a larger group of divers exploring a site known as the Cave of Blood, due to the red color of its walls, when they apparently became disoriented.

“We have already questioned the survivors of this tragedy but it’s still too early to say exactly what happened,” Andrea Agostinelli, an official with the regional Salerno coastguard, told SkyTG24 television.

In a separate incident, another diver died off the island of Capri, near Naples, Italian media reported.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.