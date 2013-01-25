FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake hits central Italy, no injuries reported
January 25, 2013 / 3:09 PM / 5 years ago

Quake hits central Italy, no injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOLOGNA, Italy (Reuters) - An earthquake of about magnitude 4.8 hit central Italy on Friday, the country’s civil protection agency said, sending residents out into the streets but causing no reported injuries or damage.

Italian civil protection officials said the epicenter of the tremor was near the Tuscan town of Lucca. It was felt throughout the neighboring Emilia Romagna region and parts of Lombardy.

Barbara Wiza, a staff member at the Johns Hopkins University in Bologna, said that some buildings had been evacuated.

“Compared to the last quake we did not feel it as strong. It lasted a few seconds but it wasn’t strong,” she said.

A quake with tremors of up to 6.0 in the same area last year killed more than 20 people, destroyed historic buildings and caused widespread damage to local industries.

Reporting by Catherine Hornby and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Heinrich

