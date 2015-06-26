Italy employers raise growth outlook but warn on Greek contagion

ROME (Reuters) - Italy economy will post a modest recovery this year after three years of contraction and growth will accelerate in 2016, employers’ lobby Confindustria said on Friday, raising its previous forecasts made six months ago.

It its twice-yearly economic report Confindustria hiked its 2015 growth projection to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent and raised next year’s outlook to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent.

The new forecasts are broadly in line with those of Matteo Renzi’s center-left government.

However, Confindustria warned that the improved outlook was due overwhelmingly to external factors such as European Central Bank monetary stimulus, low oil prices and euro depreciation, while Italy’s economy remained fundamentally uncompetitive.

“We have strong tailwinds but our ability to take advantage of them has been reduced,” it said, noting that the growth potential of the euro zone’s third largest economy had been sapped by six years of stagnation and recession.

On currently projected trends only in 2023 will Italy’s economy return to the size it was in 2007, the report said.

“We cannot be satisfied because with such positive external stimulus our performance would once have been far better,” said the group’s chief economist Luca Paolazzi.

Italian growth will continue to lag the euro zone average both this year and next, according to Confindustria’s forecasts.

Moreover, the forecasts did not incorporate the possible effects of market contagion if ongoing negotiations on between Greece and its lenders should fail to save Athens from default, or the risk of less favorable growth at the global level.

“Greek contagion certainly cannot be rules out and would derail the euro zone economy,” the report said.

Italy’s public finances would be kept “under control,” Confindustria said, with an annual budget deficit this year of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, below the European Union’s 3 percent ceiling, and falling to 2.0 percent in 2016.

Those forecasts are just marginally above the government’s targets of 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

Italy’s public debt, the second highest in the euro zone after Greece‘s, will hit a record high of 132.7 percent of GDP this year before easing to 131.9 percent in 2016, Confindustria said. These projections are also close to the government‘s.