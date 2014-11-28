Italy GDP likely to stagnate in fourth quarter, statistics office ISTAT says

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy is likely to stagnate in the fourth quarter of this year after shrinking in the previous two quarters, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Friday.

In its monthly bulletin ISTAT forecast gross domestic product would be flat in the October-to-December period compared to the previous three months, within a forecasting range of -0.2 percent and +0.2 percent.

Italian GDP has shrunk or stagnated for the last 13 consecutive quarters. ISTAT confirmed a previous forecast that GDP would shrink 0.3 percent over the whole of 2014, following contractions of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.3 percent in 2012.