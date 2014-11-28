FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy GDP likely to stagnate in fourth quarter, statistics office ISTAT says
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Italy GDP likely to stagnate in fourth quarter, statistics office ISTAT says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker welds in a factory in Gravellona Lomellina, 45km (27 miles) southwest of Milan, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy is likely to stagnate in the fourth quarter of this year after shrinking in the previous two quarters, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Friday.

In its monthly bulletin ISTAT forecast gross domestic product would be flat in the October-to-December period compared to the previous three months, within a forecasting range of -0.2 percent and +0.2 percent.

Italian GDP has shrunk or stagnated for the last 13 consecutive quarters. ISTAT confirmed a previous forecast that GDP would shrink 0.3 percent over the whole of 2014, following contractions of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.3 percent in 2012.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.