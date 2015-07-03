FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy economic recovery is weakening, statistics office says
July 3, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Italy economic recovery is weakening, statistics office says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s fledgling economic recovery from three years of recession is already losing steam, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday.

In its monthly bulletin, ISTAT said most recent indicators suggested the pick-up seen in the first quarter “is continuing but at a slower pace”.

The euro zone’s third-largest economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, following five quarters of stagnation or contraction. The government forecasts full year growth of 0.7 percent in 2015.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

