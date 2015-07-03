Italy economic recovery is weakening, statistics office says

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s fledgling economic recovery from three years of recession is already losing steam, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday.

In its monthly bulletin, ISTAT said most recent indicators suggested the pick-up seen in the first quarter “is continuing but at a slower pace”.

The euro zone’s third-largest economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, following five quarters of stagnation or contraction. The government forecasts full year growth of 0.7 percent in 2015.