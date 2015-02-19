Italy to grow 0.6 percent this year: OECD's Gurria

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian economy will grow by 0.6 percent this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday, revising higher an 0.4 percent estimate released just minutes earlier in a report.

The OECD had raised its forecast from a 0.2 percent estimate made in November. Speaking at a conference in Rome, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said that recent developments justified a higher forecast than had been put in the report.