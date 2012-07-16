Italy's Treasury says extra bond sale shows confidence

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said that solid demand at a supplementary debt auction on Monday confirmed investor confidence in Italian bonds even as 10-year yields rose above 6 percent.

Italy sold 920 million euros ($1.13 billion) of three-year debt, of a total 1.05 billion euros offered on Monday, following a regular bond auction on Friday when it sold 5.25 billion euros of debt, the most it planned to offer, the treasury said.

“The figure confirms current investor confidence in Italian bonds, despite the tensions underway in European markets,” the treasury statement said.

The spread on Italian 10-year bonds over German Bunds neared 500 basis points on Monday, the highest since early January, as investors fretted about contagion and the possibility that Spain may eventually need a full bailout.

Political uncertainty in Italy, where elections are due next year, has added an extra element of doubt for investors already wary of euro zone turmoil.

But solid domestic demand has helped Italy meet its funding needs throughout the crisis, despite foreign investors’ failing appetite for Italian government debt.

Banks acting as primary dealers on Italy’s debt can request additional amounts of a bond the day after a regular auction with the same conditions and prices.

There were no requests for three ‘off-the-run’ bonds that were also sold on Friday. The Treasury offered a further 262.5 million euros of these bonds.

‘Off-the-run’ bonds are no longer issued on a regular basis and normally reopened at the behest of primary dealers. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Louise Ireland)