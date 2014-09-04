FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to continue freeze on public service pay in 2015
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Italy to continue freeze on public service pay in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Pay rises for Italy’s 3 million public servants will be blocked in 2015, the minister for the public administration said late on Wednesday, a move expected to save some 2.1 billion euros ($2.76 billion) from next year’s budget.

“At the moment, the resources to unblock the contracts aren’t there because Italy is still in a difficult economic situation,” Marianna Madia told reporters in the Senate, confirming that a pay freeze in force since 2010 would continue next year.

Italy, now in its third recession since 2008, has committed to European Union budget rules limiting the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product and will have to cut spending by some 20 billion euros next year, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

The government’s most recent official budget planning document issued in April had penciled in 2.1 billion euros to pay for an increase in public service salaries in 2015.

(1 US dollar = 0.7610 euro)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.