FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy statistics agency not so downbeat on 2012 GDP as government
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Italy statistics agency not so downbeat on 2012 GDP as government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy may contract slightly less than the government currently forecasts, statistics office ISTAT said on Thursday, pointing to signs of a slight improvement in industrial output and confidence in the second half of the year.

The government’s official forecast for 2012 gross domestic product is for a 2.4 percent contraction, a scenario that ISTAT President Enrico Giovannini described as “realistic”.

However he told a parliamentary commission hearing that slight improvements in business confidence, a stabilization in domestic confidence indicators and an increase in industrial orders, “make it possible to consider a slightly more favorable scenario”.

He said the second half of the year would also see limited economic contraction “at a significantly lower level of intensity than that seen in the most recent period”.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.