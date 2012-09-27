Italy statistics agency not so downbeat on 2012 GDP as government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy may contract slightly less than the government currently forecasts, statistics office ISTAT said on Thursday, pointing to signs of a slight improvement in industrial output and confidence in the second half of the year.

The government’s official forecast for 2012 gross domestic product is for a 2.4 percent contraction, a scenario that ISTAT President Enrico Giovannini described as “realistic”.

However he told a parliamentary commission hearing that slight improvements in business confidence, a stabilization in domestic confidence indicators and an increase in industrial orders, “make it possible to consider a slightly more favorable scenario”.

He said the second half of the year would also see limited economic contraction “at a significantly lower level of intensity than that seen in the most recent period”.