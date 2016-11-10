Italy September industry output falls but third-quarter posts strong gain, auguring well for GDP

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian industrial production declined by less than expected in September after a surge the month before, data showed on Thursday, while output over the whole of the third quarter posted a healthy gain.

The data suggests the euro zone's third-largest economy returned to growth between July and September after stagnating in the previous three months.

Industrial output fell 0.8 percent in September following a 1.8 percent increase in August, national statistics institute ISTAT reported. A Reuters poll of 16 analysts had forecast a 1.0 percent drop in September.

August's data was marginally revised up from a previously reported 1.7 percent rise.

Industrial output, which shows a close correlation with gross domestic product (GDP) in Italy, rose 1.2 percent in the third quarter overall, which compares to a 0.2 percent fall in the second quarter.

That augurs well for third quarter GDP data to be issued by ISTAT on Nov. 15.

Italy posted a flat GDP reading in the April-to-June period, but the Bank of Italy and most economists expect to see a return to a modest growth rate in the third quarter.

The performance of industrial output suggests third quarter GDP could possibly even rebound more strongly than expected.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government expects full-year growth in 2016 of 0.8, roughly in line with last year's 0.7 percent rate, which would leave Italy in its customary position as one of the euro zone's most sluggish economies.

Industrial output fell by around a quarter between 2008 and 2014, and has recovered only a small part of that over the last year.

In September, output of consumer and energy products rose from the month before, but production of investment goods like machinery, and intermediate products like plastics and rubber declined.

ISTAT reported that on a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in September was up 1.8 percent, following a 4.4 percent rise in August.