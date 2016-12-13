Italy industry output flat in October, slightly below expected

ROME (Reuters) - Italian industrial production was slightly weaker than expected in October, posting no change from the month before following a marked drop in September, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

However, thanks to a surge in August, output in the three months to October was still up 1.6 percent compared with the May-to-July period, suggesting Italy's modest economic growth may continue in the last quarter of the year.

October's flat reading fell short of the median forecast of a 0.2 percent rise projected by a Reuters poll of 18 analysts, and followed a 0.8 percent monthly drop in September.

Industrial output in Italy follows a close correlation with gross domestic product (GDP), which rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter after a 0.1 percent gain in April-to-June.

The government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi forecast full-year growth in 2016 of 0.8 percent, broadly in line last year's rate of 0.7 percent.

Renzi resigned last week after Italians rejected his flagship constitutional reform in a referendum. He has been replaced as premier by his former foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has posted chronically sluggish growth over the last 10 years, lagging most of its partners in the 19-nation currency bloc.

Industrial output fell by around a quarter between 2008 and 2014, and has recovered only a small part of that over the last year.

In October, output of consumer products fell from the month before, but production of investment goods like machinery, intermediate products like plastics and rubber, and energy products all increased.

ISTAT reported that on a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in October was up 1.3 percent, following a 1.9 percent rise in September which was revised up from 1.8 percent reported previously.