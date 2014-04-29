FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's economy minister: no need to renegotiate debt plan
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 29, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's economy minister: no need to renegotiate debt plan

Francesco Canepa, John Geddie

2 Min Read

Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan reacts during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy does not need to renegotiate the pace of debt reduction stipulated under the European Union fiscal compact, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Italy raised the target for its huge public debt to 134.9 percent of output this year. European Union members must reduce the amount by which the public debt exceeds the EU ceiling of 60 percent of GDP by one twentieth per year as part of the fiscal compact agreed in 2012.

“Italy does not need to renegotiate anything,” he said in response to a question after a lecture in London.

During the lecture, Padoan called for a more gradual approach to fiscal consolidation in the euro zone and said monetary policy will have a crucial role to play in stimulating a fledgling economic recovery in the currency bloc.

Padoan said there was space for both fiscal and monetary policies to support growth, while private sector investment was also a key element.

“While the direction of fiscal policy needs to be kept, maybe the speed and profile of fiscal policy can be adjusted,” Padoan said.

He also said the European Central Bank should have the option of using a program of asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE), which is designed to help tackle stubbornly low inflation and support growth.

Padoan warned, however, that the implementation of such a program would prove difficult.

“I think QE should be, and has been, included in the tool box of the central bank but that is not easy to implement because of the specificities of (a) euro zone that is still not fully integrated,” he said.

ECB chief Mario Draghi told lawmakers from Germany’s ruling coalition on Monday that QE was still some way off, according to a source who took part in the meeting.

Padoan’s talk came ahead of Italy taking the presidency of the EU for six months from July 1.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and John Geddie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.