S&P sees Italy GDP contracting in 2013, political risk on reform

MILAN (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Friday it sees a significant risk that Italy’s recession-hit economy will not recover in the second half of 2013, and instead will continue to contract.

“We expect the Italian economy will contract in 2012 and 2013 before returning to a weak annual GDP growth rate of no more than one percent,” the agency said in a statement.

“We believe the key near-term constraints on growth include tight credit conditions and fiscal drag, as well as uncertain external demand.”

S&P has an negative outlook for Italian sovereign debt, and rates the country at BBB+.

The agency said that political uncertainty was another factor that clouded the outlook for Italy’s public finances.

“We note, in particular, the uncertainty around whether the next government coalition would remain committed to the structural reform agenda initiated by the current government,” the agency said.

Italy is due to have a national election in 2013.

If the economy does not recover in 2013, as the agency believes, it said the resulting risks could create an increase in Italy’s debt burden which could result in S&P cutting Italy’s credit rating.