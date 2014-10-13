FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to cut taxes by 18 billion euros in 2015 budget: PM Renzi
October 13, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Italy to cut taxes by 18 billion euros in 2015 budget: PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he would seek tax cuts worth 18 billion euros ($22.8 billion) in next year’s budget in a bid to stimulate economic growth.

About 10 billion euros would go toward extending a tax cut for low earners that was introduced earlier this year, while 6.5 billion euros would be set aside to reduce a regional labor tax (IRAP), Renzi said at a meeting of employers’ lobby Confindustria in northern Italy that was broadcast on television.

The government will also set aside about 1 billion euros to offer incentives to companies that hire new, full-time employees, and 500 million euros in tax breaks for families, Renzi said.

The budget is expected to be presented on Wednesday.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

