Italy wage inflation slows to 1.1 percent year-on-year in May
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Italy wage inflation slows to 1.1 percent year-on-year in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker welds in a factory in Gravellona Lomellina, 45km (27 miles) southwest of Milan, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

June 24 (Reuters) - Italian annual wage inflation slowed slightly to 1.1 percent in May from 1.2 percent the month before but remained well above the consumer price inflation rate, data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, wages were unchanged in May following a 0.2 percent increase in April, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

Consumer prices rose just 0.2 year-on-year in May, based on

Italy’s EU-harmonized index.

In May, the highest year-on-year wage increases were received by workers in the agriculture sector (+4.0 percent) and in the mining sector (+3.0 percent) and the energy sector (+3.0 percent).

Reporting by Gavin Jones

