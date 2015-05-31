Italy's Renzi risks setback in local vote, early count suggests

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s center-left candidates are ahead in four out of the seven regions at stake in local elections held on Sunday, according to early projections based on the actual vote count.

One region is seen held by the anti-immigrant Northern League party, while in two others center-right candidates are narrowly ahead.

The center-left held control of five of the seven regions going into the election. Opinion polls suggested it would at least maintain that tally and failure to do so would be a setback for Renzi.

The projections broadcast on state television channel RAI suggested the center-left will easily hold on to the central regions of Tuscany and Marche and the southern region of Puglia.

It was also seen winning Campania in the south from the center-right but could lose control of Liguria in the north-west and, in a huge surprise, also lose to the center-right in the central region of Umbria, traditionally a center-left stronghold.

However, in Liguria and Umbria the center-right lead was less that two points so that situation could change.

The north-eastern region of Veneto is projected to be comfortably held by the incumbent president from the Northern League.