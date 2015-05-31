FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi risks setback in local vote, early count suggests
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi risks setback in local vote, early count suggests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s center-left candidates are ahead in four out of the seven regions at stake in local elections held on Sunday, according to early projections based on the actual vote count.

One region is seen held by the anti-immigrant Northern League party, while in two others center-right candidates are narrowly ahead.

The center-left held control of five of the seven regions going into the election. Opinion polls suggested it would at least maintain that tally and failure to do so would be a setback for Renzi.

The projections broadcast on state television channel RAI suggested the center-left will easily hold on to the central regions of Tuscany and Marche and the southern region of Puglia.

It was also seen winning Campania in the south from the center-right but could lose control of Liguria in the north-west and, in a huge surprise, also lose to the center-right in the central region of Umbria, traditionally a center-left stronghold.

However, in Liguria and Umbria the center-right lead was less that two points so that situation could change.

The north-eastern region of Veneto is projected to be comfortably held by the incumbent president from the Northern League.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.