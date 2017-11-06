FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Center-right marginally leads 5-Star in Sicily regional vote: projection
November 6, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in 9 minutes

Center-right marginally leads 5-Star in Sicily regional vote: projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right coalition are almost neck-and-neck in Sicily regional elections, according to the first projection based on the vote count.

Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi (L) speaks next to local candidate Nello Musumeci during a rally in Catania, Italy, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

RAI state television said the center-right’s candidate for governor of the island, Nello Musumeci, was likely to get 35 percent of the vote, with 5-Star’s candidate Giancarlo Cancelleri on 34 percent.

Private channel La7 put Musumeci on 37.5 percent and Cancelleri on 36.4 percent.

Projections will be updated regularly on Monday as the count following Sunday’s election progresses.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer

