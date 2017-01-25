FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy 5-Star calls for elections after court ruling on voting system
January 25, 2017

Italy 5-Star calls for elections after court ruling on voting system

Reuters Staff

ROME (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday called for immediate elections after the Constitutional Court ruled that the current voting system was invalid.

"The court has told us what we have to do to give the country an electoral law that at least respects the constitution, now we must respect the court and hold elections," prominent 5-Star Senator Nicola Morra wrote on Facebook.

His words were echoed by several other parliamentarians from what is Italy's main opposition party.

Reporting By Gavin Jones and Isla Binnie

