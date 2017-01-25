FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Italy's ruling PD party calls for quick election after court ruling
#World News
January 25, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 7 months ago

Italy's ruling PD party calls for quick election after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The lower house leader of Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) said quick elections should be held after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday spelled out changes that must be made to the electoral law.

Ettore Rosato told Reuters the PD still favored a recent proposal it made for a new voting system, but if no "immediate" consensus on this could be found in parliament then fresh elections should be held without delay.

The main opposition party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, as well as most other opposition groups, have already called for a vote to be held quickly this year, using a system in line with the Court's recommendations.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

