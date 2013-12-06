Elephant wanders around Rome for two hours after circus breakout

ROME (Reuters) - An elephant broke out of a Rome circus on Friday, causing panic and drawing crowds of curious residents as she wandered around a northern suburb before being cornered by police, Italian press reported.

The elephant, named Mia, had almost reached a motorway exit road after two hours on the run by the time police caught up with her.

The circus owners recaptured her as she stopped at a roundabout during a moment of indecision, the news agency Ansa said.