Italy eyes power bill cuts to help business

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering measures to cut energy bills in a move designed to make the country’s small- and medium-sized businesses more competitive, according to slides seen by Reuters.

The slides, drawn up by the Industry Ministry, include a series of steps that will allow yearly savings on power bills estimated at between 1.9 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion-$2.61 billion).

Italian businesses have long paid some of the highest prices in Europe for their electricity due to generous green energy subsidy schemes, high taxes and a dependence on imported gas.

The cross-party coalition government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to bring down energy bills to help businesses better compete and support jobs.

Electricity bills account for 68 percent of total energy costs for Italian companies with at least 20 employees, the Bank of Italy has said, with the more productive and globalized companies being the hardest hit.

According to the ministry slides, the government wants to cut company power bills by at least 10 percent.

Savings of 700-900 million euros will be bagged by prolonging, from 20 to 25 years, the period in which subsidies for solar power generation can be enjoyed.

Rome also intends to cut back on subsidies on so-called “interruptibility contracts”, a slide said. These contracts allow big companies to pay lower power bills if they sign a contract agreeing to go dark in the case of an emergency.

Other measures include ironing out bottlenecks in the power grid, introducing negative power prices when green energy production is at a peak and prices tumble, and cutting power price discounts for the Vatican and the state railways.

In an emailed statement the ministry said the slides were a working draft that had been drawn up some time ago. The government’s final plan will be presented in coming weeks, it said.

“Something official will probably be presented before the end of the month,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.

In another slide the ministry said it intended to beef up infrastructure such as gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals to improve supply security and boost competition.

Rome is keen to promote Italy as a south European gas hub that will be able to export African gas north.