FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Esselunga picks Citi to assess possible bids: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 12, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Italy's Esselunga picks Citi to assess possible bids: sources

Francesca Piscioneri and Elisa Anzolin

3 Min Read

People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009.Robert Galbraith/File Photo

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - The 90-year old founder of Italian supermarket chain Esselunga is considering a sale of the group and has picked Citigroup (C.N) as adviser to assess expressions of interest from private equity funds, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

One of the sources said that CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] and Blackstone (BX.N) had expressed interest in Italy's third-largest supermarket chain, which had revenue of 7.3 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year.

The second source said the board of the family holding that owns Esselunga had been convened on Monday to give an advisory mandate to Citi but gave no further details.

Citi and Esselunga declined to comment.

Esselunga, founded in 1957 by Bernardo Caprotti and his brothers, together with Nelson Rockefeller, operates mainly in the wealthy north of Italy and focuses on medium and large supermarkets as well as its online business.

The unlisted chain is worth between 4 billion euros and 6 billion euros, depending on the real estate that could be sold with the stores, La Repubblica newspaper reported at the weekend.

Italy's retail market is highly fragmented and supermarket chains are smaller than in other large European economies, prompting calls for consolidation.

Caprotti, a secretive yet outspoken figure from a long line of Italian businessmen, has previously been reported to have rejected overtures from Britain's Tesco (TSCO.L) and U.S. giant Wal-Mart (WMT.N), which he once described as the "antithesis of Esselunga".

Caprotti has in the past aired his views in letters to newspapers and in 2007 wrote a book taking aim at Italy's cooperative supermarkets, but did not hold a press conference until he was into his eighties.

The billionaire businessman, who has been in a long-running legal dispute with the two children of his first marriage over ownership of the chain, stepped down as Esselunga chairman in 2011 and resigned from all executive functions at the company in 2013.

Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.