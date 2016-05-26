Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts again

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most active volcano, has once again erupted, spewing red torrents of lava into the sky.

Wednesday’s eruption was short but explosive, with bubbling lava filling one of the craters the whole day. There was still some sporadic activity on Thursday.

Mountain guides working on the 3,330 meter (10,925 ft)volcano on the island of Sicily brought up groups of tourists to watch the spectacle.

“It is erupting from the central crater, it is magnificent,” American tourist Mary Canaval said during a climb on Wednesday.

The volcano can burst into action several times a year. The last major eruption was in 1992.