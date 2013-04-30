Italian minister says 2013 deficit leeway from EU not feasible

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s minister for regional affairs, Graziano Delrio, said on Tuesday that it was not “feasible” for the country to seek leeway from the European Union to lift its 2013 deficit target, but the government will seek exemptions for investments.

Italy’s 2013 deficit target is 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, just a notch below the EU ceiling.

“The important thing is to win the exemption (from budget calculations) for productive investments,” Delrio told reporters.