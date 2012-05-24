FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy must be ready for Greek euro exit: minister
#Business News
May 24, 2012 / 11:24 AM / 5 years ago

Italy must be ready for Greek euro exit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy must prepare itself for the possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, though it aims to avoid that happening, Italy’s Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday.

“We always have to be ready in any case,” Grilli said when asked by reporters on the sidelines of a business conference if Italy was preparing for a Greek exit.

“All options are possible though our objective is to avoid that happening,” he said.

Senior European Union officials have told member countries to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the euro zone, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

European Union leaders have urged Greece to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout program.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
