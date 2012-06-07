FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy buildings collapse after suspected gas blast
#World News
June 7, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

Italy buildings collapse after suspected gas blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Two apartment buildings collapsed in the southeastern Italian town of Conversano on Thursday after an explosion believed to be caused by a gas leak, and three members of a Dutch family were missing, local authorities said.

One of the buildings in the town near Bari had been empty and the other occupied mainly by tourists.

The three missing were two adults and their 18-month-old baby, according to Conversano Mayor Giuseppe Lovascio, who said their mobile phone rang without answer.

Ten other people were injured, apparently none seriously, when the buildings caved in.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Mark Heinrich
