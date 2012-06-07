Italy building collapse kills family

ROME (Reuters) - A man, a woman and their 18-month-old child were killed when two apartment buildings collapsed in the southeastern Italian town of Conversano on Thursday after an explosion believed to be caused by a gas leak, local authorities said.

Rescue workers found the bodies of the Italian-Dutch family in the rubble hours after the early-morning blast.

Authorities identified the man as Bernardo Vitto, a 32-year-old pizza chef from Conversano who had emigrated to the Netherlands.

One of the buildings in the town near Bari had been empty and the other occupied mainly by tourists.

Ten other people were injured, none seriously.