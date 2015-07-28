Italy's Renzi wins vote to keep Fincantieri shipyard operating

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won backing from the Senate on Tuesday to keep open a shipyard operated by the state-controlled Fincantieri, which prosecutors had ordered partially closed on environmental concerns.

The Senate voted 163 to 111 to pass the emergency decree in a confidence vote. The decree must now be approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The government in theory staked its survival on the measure in order to accelerate its passage.

Fincantieri’s parent company Fintecna, which is in turn owned by state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, owns 72.5 percent of the company’s ordinary shares, while almost 27.5 percent was listed on the Milan stock exchange last year.

Prosecutors had ordered the closure of part of the shipyard in northeastern Italy at the port of Monfalcone because they said its storage of industrial waste broke environmental laws.

Fincantieri said the order would hinder its output and put at risk 1,500 jobs and another 3,000 in the plant’s supply chain.

Renzi has sought to shore up Italy’s struggling manufacturing sector as the economy, the euro zone’s third biggest, timidly exits a three-year recession.

The government passed a similar decree last week to keep open the Ilva steel factory, which also faced a partial closure due to a court investigation, and protect 16,000 jobs,

Prosecutors have protested against the government’s intervention, challenging the decree in favor of the Ilva plant, Europe’s largest steel factory by output capacity, to the Constitutional Court.

Alongside the measure to keep the shipyard open were reductions to healthcare spending this year worth 2.3 billion euros. Those cuts were already foreseen in this year’s budget.