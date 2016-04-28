FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica in talks with Airbus over taking control of ATR
April 28, 2016 / 1:42 PM / a year ago

Finmeccanica in talks with Airbus over taking control of ATR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flight test engineer holds an Airbus Group flag after the first flight of the Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

ROME/PARIS (Reuters) - Italian defense company Finmeccanica is discussing with France’s Airbus the possibility of taking full control of regional planemaker ATR, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.

ATR is a joint venture between Finmeccanica and the French planemaker, the world’s second largest behind Boeing.

“Our partners do not want to develop, so either we convince them to invest or we convince them to strike a deal that will give us control,” Moretti said, speaking at the annual shareholders meeting in Rome.

A spokesman for Airbus Group declined comment.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome, additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, writing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
