One dead, three seriously injured after Italy fireworks plant explodes
July 25, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

One dead, three seriously injured after Italy fireworks plant explodes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three were seriously injured on Thursday after a fireworks factory exploded in central Italy, the local fire service said.

Firefighters were searching for three missing workers at the plant in Picciano, near Pescara on Italy’s east coast, and were trying to extinguish a large fire, a fire service spokesman told Reuters.

Firefighters were having to work with caution because the factory still contains many unexploded fireworks and there were smaller blasts after the initial explosion, the spokesman said.

Reporting By Valentina Consiglio, writing by Catherine Hornby; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
