9 months ago
Flood warnings in northern Italy as rain batters region
November 24, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

Flood warnings in northern Italy as rain batters region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN (Reuters) - Heavy rains battered northwestern Italy on Thursday, swelling rivers that broke their banks in some areas and prompting authorities to issue major flood warnings.

The regions of Piedmont and Liguria were the hardest hit. The Tanaro River broke its banks in several places, isolating the town of Garessio, where water invaded ground-floor dwellings and stores there.

Waves of muddy water battered stone and wooden bridges and at least 25 roads were closed.

Officials were monitoring the swelling of the Po River, Italy's longest, which passes through Turin, one of northern Italy's most populated cities.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Janet Lawrence

