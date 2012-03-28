FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy police seize 1.1 billion euro Gaddafi family assets
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Italy police seize 1.1 billion euro Gaddafi family assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is seen sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tax police said on Wednesday it had seized Italian assets worth more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion) belonging to members of the Gaddafi family.

In a statement, the tax police said the assets include stakes in Italy’s largest bank UniCredit, Italian oil and gas giant Eni, Italy’s defence group Finmeccanica, carmaker Fiat, truck-maker Fiat Industrial and Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

The police said the seizure has been ordered by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

($1 = 0.7525 euros)

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.