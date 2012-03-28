Italy police seize 1.1 billion euro Gaddafi family assets

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is seen sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tax police said on Wednesday it had seized Italian assets worth more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion) belonging to members of the Gaddafi family.

In a statement, the tax police said the assets include stakes in Italy’s largest bank UniCredit, Italian oil and gas giant Eni, Italy’s defence group Finmeccanica, carmaker Fiat, truck-maker Fiat Industrial and Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

The police said the seizure has been ordered by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

($1 = 0.7525 euros)