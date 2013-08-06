Growth data offers Italy hope, but political crisis rumbles

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter, adding to signs its longest post-war recession is bottoming out, but a simmering political crisis could yet derail the tentative recovery.

Gross domestic product marked its eighth straight quarter of contraction, dropping 0.2 percent on the quarter and 2.0 percent an annual basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Tuesday.

The quarterly slump was the smallest since early in a recession that began in the middle of 2011, and half as large as the 0.4 percent drop forecast by analysts in a Reuters survey.

That continued a run of encouraging data, and some analysts are predicting a return to very modest growth in the fourth or possibly the third quarter, tracking a gradual upturn forecast for other parts of the euro zone.

“Summer data can be volatile and there is political risk in Italy but the picture for the economy still definitely looks more positive than four weeks ago,” said Deutsche Bank economist Marco Stringa.

Center-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta is attempting to keep the country’s strained finances in check while not choking off the fragile recovery, a course that financial markets have welcomed.

But last week’s conviction of center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud threatened to undermine the shaky coalition his People of Freedom (PDL) party has built with Letta’s Democratic Party (PD).

UPBEAT MARKETS

Letta on Monday welcomed comments by Berlusoni that he would not pull the rug on the government, days after the supreme court confirmed a four-year jail sentence for the media mogul, commuted to one year.

But it remains to be seen whether Berlusconi’s conciliatory stance will be maintained after the summer break.

“We are beginning to see signs of recovery, but this needs stability, and that requires responsible behavior from everyone,” Letta told reporters.

Investors have thus far shrugged off the political jitters, with Italian benchmark bond yields hitting 6-week lows this week on the signs of economic stabilization.

Over the whole of this year, GDP is forecast by bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of Italy to fall by around 1.8 percent, following the 2.4 percent contraction in 2012. The government still has a forecast of a decline of just 1.3 percent, which it is expected to revise down in September.

Deutsche Bank’s Stringa said his bank’s most recent forecasts of a 0.2 percent GDP fall in the third quarter and a full year drop of 2 percent now looked on the pessimistic side.

“I don’t remember having said that about Italy for a long time,” he added.

Letta, who took office in April at the head of a broad left-right coalition, faces a difficult juggling act to keep the euro zone’s third largest economy on track.

Italy’s public debt, at around 130 percent of output, is the second largest in the currency bloc after Greece and is still on a steadily rising trend.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary second quarter estimate, saying only that activity had contracted in all the main sectors - industry, services and agriculture.

It said ‘acquired growth’ at the end of the second quarter stood at -1.7 percent. That means that if GDP posts a flat quarterly reading in the final two quarters of 2013, over the whole year it will be down 1.7 percent from the previous year.