Italian GDP stagnates in third quarter after eight quarters of contraction
#Business News
December 10, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Italian GDP stagnates in third quarter after eight quarters of contraction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the Chigi Palace, official residence of Italy's prime minister, in Rome October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - Italy’s economy stagnated in the third quarter, marking the end of two years of contraction, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

ISTAT revised up a preliminary estimate to show gross domestic product was unchanged between July and September, originally reported as a 0.1 percent fall.

An ISTAT spokesman said “from a technical point of view this data is not sufficient to say the recession is over.”

On a year-on-year basis, GDP fell 1.8 percent, revised up from the preliminary estimate of -1.9 percent.

Second quarter growth was unrevised at -0.3 percent q/q, -2.2 percent y/y.

In the third quarter, the economy was supported by strong inventory accumulation, while trade subtracted from growth, with imports growing much more than imports.

Gavin Jones, Rome Newsroom + 39 06 85 22 4350, rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
