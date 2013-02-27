Italian president snubs German candidate over "clown" comment

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has canceled a dinner with German chancellor candidate Peer Steinbrueck after the center-left politician called former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and comic-turned-politician Beppe Grillo a pair of “clowns”.

A spokesman for Steinbrueck said Napolitano, who is on an official visit to Germany, had called off a dinner scheduled for Wednesday in Berlin. The spokesman said Steinbrueck understood the Italian president’s reasons for cancelling.

Steinbrueck said at a Social Democrat (SPD) rally late on Tuesday he was “appalled that two clowns have won” the Italian elections and he made clear he was referring to Berlusconi and Grillo.